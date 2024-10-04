PM calls APC to discuss country’s political, economic situation  

, ,

Sources say situation in Middle East will also be discussed with political parties during conference which is expected on Oct 7

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 4th, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharifcalled an All-Parties Conference (APC) to discuss the country’s political situation and the situation in the middle East, the sources close to the development said on Friday.

The decision to call APC was made ahead of “important legislation” next week.

The sources said that the PM summoned the conference to review the current political and economic conditions of the country.

“All-Parties Conference will be held on October 7 in Islamabad, with all political parties invited to attend,” said the sources.

The situation in the Middle East, they said, would also be discussed during the conference.

A day earlier, the reports emerged that the government decided to convene sessions of both the National Assembly and the Senate for Constitutional amendments in the start of the next week.

They said that the government was determined for the said legislation.

On other hand, the PTI has given call for protest in the Federal capital and all exit and entry points of the city have been closed with the heavy containers. Heavy contingents of police and Rangers have been deployed.

Interior Minsiter Mohsin Naqvi has warned the PTI against Islamabad rally. He said strict action would be taken against all those who thought to take out rally in Islamabad. He said the protests before the SCO summit and during the visit of Malaysian PM, who left earlier in the day for his home country, would not be tolerated. He stated that the security of the heads of the states coming for SCO Summit was the top responsibility of the state.