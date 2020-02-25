UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Calls Federal Cabinet Meeting Today

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 12:01 AM

PM calls federal cabinet meeting today

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th February, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan has called a Federal cabinet meeting today Tuesday. Eleven-point agenda will be discussed in the meeting.

Briefing will be given on the process of electricity bills and Ehsaas programme. Briefing would also give on National education Plan 2020. Cabinet will also review overall political and economic situation of the country during the meeting.

