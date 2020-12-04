PM calls for $ 500 billion fund for poor countries: Shibli faraz

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 05:04 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Friday said the clear call of Prime Minister Imran Khan for establishing a 500 billion Dollar fund for poor countries, for cancellation of loans of the least developed countries and return of assets stolen by corrupt politicians, really made him voice for the poor people.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said the ten point agenda to tackle coronavirus in the world was reflective of the leadership abilities of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Prime Minister was the only leader who was talking about the equal supply of vaccines to the countries affected by coronavirus, he added.

Shibli said the success of strategy of Pakistan during the first wave of coronavirus was a model for the world.

