PM Calls For Collective Efforts To Make Govt's Campaign Of 10bn Tree Tsunami A Success
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 02:12 PM
ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th July, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan has called for collective efforts to make the government's campaign of ten billion tree tsunami a success.In a tweet today (Friday), he said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is the first party and government that understood this phenomenon in Pakistan and started the billion tree tsunami project.
The Prime Minister said for the future of our generations we must all strive to make our ten billion tree tsunami a success.