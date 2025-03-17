PM calls for concerted efforts to eliminate Hepatitis C from Pakistan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday called for the coordinated efforts of all stakeholders to eradicate Hepatitis C from Pakistan, acknowledging the significant support from the Aga Khan Foundation and the World Health Organization (WHO) in this initiative.

Speaking at a recognition ceremony here, marking the successful completion of the pilot project of the PM's National Hepatitis C Elimination Programme in Gilgit Baltistan, the prime minister emphasized the importance of the initiative in addressing the widespread impact of the disease in the country.

He said the hepatitis unit was initially established at the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) and was later expanded to other public sector hospitals, where patients were provided 100% free treatment facilities.

The prime minister expressed regret that when the new government took office in 2018, the program was discontinued. However, he noted that shortly after assuming the office of Prime Minister, he resumed the program, which was now operational in Punjab under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

"We see a bright future of Gilgit Baltistan and subsequently other parts of Pakistan," he said expressing the confident that with the efforts of the incumbent government, Hepatitis C will be completely erased from the country very soon.

Earlier, he distributed shields among the contributors to the pilot project of Gilgit Baltistan including Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Health Minister Mustafa Kamal, Minister of State for Health Mukhtar Bharath, and Member PM Task Force on Hepatitis C Dr Saeed Akhtar.

Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal, speaking on the occasion, highlighted that Pakistan ranks first in the world in terms of the number of Hepatitis C patients, which he called a matter of great concern.

He further stated that the Prime Minister's Hepatitis C elimination program will not only save millions of lives but also contribute to boosting the country's economic productivity.

Minister for Health Syed Mustafa Kamal, lauding the prime minister's vision of eliminating Hepatitis C from the country, assured him of his full support to successfully eliminate the disease from the country by 2030.

World Health Organization (WHO) Representative in Pakistan Dr Lou Dapeng said the Organization will continue to stand side by side with Pakistan in supporting its programme to completely eliminate the disease.

He said 10 million people were affected by Hepatitis C virus in Pakistan, therefore extraordinary effort was needed to combat this disease.

Member Task Force of PM's Hepatitis C Elimination Programme, Dr Saeed Akhtar informed that Rs 68 billion were committed for the programme which will be completed in two phases.

He said under the pilot project, 14000 people were screened in just 10 days and the overall1.7 million population of Gilgit Baltistan will be screened soon.

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar and Minister of State for Health Dr Mukhtar Bharath were also present on the occasion.