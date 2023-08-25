Open Menu

PM Calls For Dynamic Foreign Policy To Strengthen Pakistan’s Relationships With World

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 25, 2023 | 11:05 AM

PM calls for dynamic foreign policy to strengthen Pakistan’s relationships with world

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar says specific directions on different aspects of foreign policy with particular reference to facilitation of and engagement with the Pakistani diaspora.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 25th, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar has stressed the need for a dynamic foreign policy to strengthen Pakistan’s relationship with other countries.

He stated this while sharing his views at a briefing by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad.

The Prime Minister gave specific directions on different aspects of foreign policy with particular reference to facilitation of and engagement with the Pakistani diaspora.

The Foreign Secretary Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi briefed the Prime Minister about Pakistan’s foreign policy.

The briefing covered Pakistan’s external relations, the working of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, recent efforts to strengthen its diplomatic ties with other countries, and priorities for the future, especially in view of regional and global developments.

The need for close coordination between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and all other national stakeholders was discussed with a view to ensuring the synergetic and holistic pursuit of Pakistan’s foreign policy objectives, security, trade and economic objectives.

The Prime Minister appreciated the crucial role played by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Pakistani diplomats in promoting and protecting Pakistan’s interests abroad.

