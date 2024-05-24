PM Calls For Efforts To Protect Markhor, Other Species For Sustainable Future
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 24, 2024 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) As the country observed the first International Day of the Markhor on Friday (May 24), Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called for the efforts to protect the national animal of Pakistan and other species which enrich the planet's biodiversity.
The prime minister, in his message to the nation, said, "Let us work together to protect not only the Markhor but also all species that enrich our planet's biodiversity. By doing so, we secure a sustainable future for generations to come."
He called upon all Pakistanis and the international community to reaffirm their commitment to environmental conservation.
"Today, as we celebrate the first International Day of the Markhor, the national animal of Pakistan, we take pride in the majestic creature that symbolizes our rich natural heritage," he remarked.
The prime minister said that the Markhor, with its unique corkscrew-shaped horns, represented Pakistan's commitment to preserving biodiversity and maintaining ecological balance.
He said the day, proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly on May 2, 2024, acknowledged the nation's efforts and successes in wildlife conservation.
Prime Minister Shehbaz said that the significant increase in the Markhor population over the past decade was a testament to Pakistan's dedication to protecting its natural environment.
He said that the country's conservation programmes, supported by local communities and guided by scientific research, had shown that with collective effort, the decline of endangered species could be reversed.
"Pakistan, as a committed signatory to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), proudly announced its significant elevation to CITES Category I. This elevation is a testament to the nation’s unwavering dedication to wildlife conservation and the sustainable management of our natural resources."
He said that the country's exclusive legislation, the Pakistan Trade Control of Wild Fauna and Flora Act, 2012, underscored its commitment to responsible trade practices and the well-being of endangered species.
