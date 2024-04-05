PM Calls For Global Role To Halt Israeli Oppression Against Palestinians
Published April 05, 2024 | 02:04 PM
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says since October last year, over 32,000 thousand Palestinians including 17000 children have been martyred and 70,000 others injured in Gaza.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 5th, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday called upon international community to pressurize Israel to stop its oppression against Palestinians.
In his message on the International Day of Al-Quds and Juma tul Wida, he strongly denounced the Israeli atrocities in Gaza.
He said since October last year, thirty two thousand Palestinians including seventeen thousand children have been martyred and seventy thousand others injured in Gaza. Hospitals, refugee camps and children's schools have deliberately been targeted and access to humanitarian aid has been blocked.
He regretted that despite the ceasefire resolution by the UN security council, the unprovoked bombing on innocent civilians in Gaza is still continuing.
The Prime Minister said Pakistan will continue to provide moral and diplomatic support to armless Palestinian brothers and sisters until the liberation of the Palestinians from the Israeli occupation and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state according to the pre-1967 borders.
