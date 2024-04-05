Open Menu

PM Calls For Global Role To Halt Israeli Oppression Against Palestinians

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 05, 2024 | 02:04 PM

PM calls for global role to halt Israeli oppression against Palestinians

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says since October last year, over 32,000 thousand Palestinians including 17000 children have been martyred and 70,000 others injured in Gaza.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 5th, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday called upon international community to pressurize Israel to stop its oppression against Palestinians.

In his message on the International Day of Al-Quds and Juma tul Wida, he strongly denounced the Israeli atrocities in Gaza.

He said since October last year, thirty two thousand Palestinians including seventeen thousand children have been martyred and seventy thousand others injured in Gaza. Hospitals, refugee camps and children's schools have deliberately been targeted and access to humanitarian aid has been blocked.

He regretted that despite the ceasefire resolution by the UN security council, the unprovoked bombing on innocent civilians in Gaza is still continuing.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan will continue to provide moral and diplomatic support to armless Palestinian brothers and sisters until the liberation of the Palestinians from the Israeli occupation and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state according to the pre-1967 borders.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Shahbaz Sharif Resolution Prime Minister United Nations Israel Gaza October Moral From Refugee

Recent Stories

UAE decides to suspend diplomatic ties with Israel ..

UAE decides to suspend diplomatic ties with Israel

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan to receive $3b under standby arrangement: ..

Pakistan to receive $3b under standby arrangement: Julie Kozack

16 minutes ago
 UK desires to promote ties with Pakistan in variou ..

UK desires to promote ties with Pakistan in various fields

2 hours ago
 Justice Najfi LHC becomes another recipient of thr ..

Justice Najfi LHC becomes another recipient of threatening letter

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 April 2024

5 hours ago
UAJK Academic Council spearheads educational refor ..

UAJK Academic Council spearheads educational reforms to empower scholars

17 hours ago
 Wani launches Non-Formal Education Statistics Repo ..

Wani launches Non-Formal Education Statistics Report 2021-22 of PIE

17 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns terror attacks in Iran

Pakistan condemns terror attacks in Iran

17 hours ago
 Taiwan rescuers try to reach scores trapped in tun ..

Taiwan rescuers try to reach scores trapped in tunnels after quake

17 hours ago
 Convenor greater campus writes to KP CM about univ ..

Convenor greater campus writes to KP CM about universities financial crises

17 hours ago
 IPH to launch modern monitoring cell for disease a ..

IPH to launch modern monitoring cell for disease analysis

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan