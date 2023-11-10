Open Menu

PM Calls For Immediate Cessation Of Hostilities In Gaza

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 10, 2023 | 03:44 PM

PM calls for immediate cessation of hostilities in Gaza

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar warns of a spillover effect of the catastrophic situation in Gaza, which can go beyond the region.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 10th, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has called for an immediate cessation of hostilities in Gaza and establishment of a human corridor for uninterrupted supply of food, medicines and other essential items to the Palestinians.

In an exclusive interview with Anadolu news agency, he warned of a spillover effect of the catastrophic situation in Gaza, which can go beyond the region.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan is looking forward to attending a forthcoming special session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. He said the body should deliberate upon the situation, and come up with a collective response.

Responding to a question, the Prime Minister called for enhanced coordination and cooperation between Turkiye and Pakistan, dubbing the bilateral relations as fabulous. He said there are many areas such as trade, agriculture and defense in which relations can be improved.

The Prime Minister reiterated that the simmering Kashmir dispute has to be addressed and resolved for normalization of ties between Pakistan and India. He said Kashmiris have got every right to determine their future and their destiny, and Pakistan would always stand, diplomatically and politically, to support that stance.

