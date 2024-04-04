PM Calls For Immediate End To Genocidal War Against Innocent Palestinians
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 04, 2024 | 06:22 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday strongly condemning the ongoing Israeli brutalities in Gaza that had continued relentlessly since October 7, 2023, called for an immediate end to the genocidal war against the brave and innocent Palestinian people.
He was talking to Ambassador of Palestine to Pakistan Ahmed Jawad A.A. Rabei who called on him here.
He said Pakistan had a historic and close relationship with the brotherly State of Palestine and it had consistently supported the Palestine cause, at the UN, OIC as well as other international platforms.
He expressed deep condolences over the tragic death of over 32,000 Palestinians, including 17,000 children, as well as more than 70,000 injured by the brutal actions of Israeli security forces.
The prime minister recalled the interim ruling of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the case filed by South Africa and stated that Pakistan had also made a verbal statement in support of Palestine at the ICJ.
While welcoming the adoption of UNSC Resolution 2728, the prime minister expressed disappointment that Israel had chosen to ignore the resolution and continued to brazenly violate it.
He assured the Palestinian Ambassador that Pakistan would continue to raise its voice at every international forum in solidarity with the Palestinian people.
Pakistan has so far, sent seven tranches of relief goods for the people of Gaza. Another tranche is planned soon after Eid.
The Palestinian Ambassador thanked the Prime Minister and the people of Pakistan for supporting the Palestinian people, which was a source of strength for them at this difficult time.
The prime minister thanked President of Palestine Dr. Mahmoud Abbas for his warm congratulatory message to him following his re-election.
The prime minister was assisted by Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar, SAPM Tariq Fatemi and the Foreign Secretary.
