Open Menu

PM Calls For Joint Efforts To Build A 'tobacco-free' Pakistan

Muhammad Irfan Published May 31, 2024 | 08:47 PM

PM calls for joint efforts to build a 'tobacco-free' Pakistan

On the World No Tobacco Day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has pledged to intensify his efforts to reduce tobacco production and consumption, with the ultimate goal of creating a tobacco-free Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) On the World No Tobacco Day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has pledged to intensify his efforts to reduce tobacco production and consumption, with the ultimate goal of creating a tobacco-free Pakistan.

The prime minister, in his message on Friday, urged the stakeholders including the civil society, professional associations, non-governmental organizations, and the media to collaborate with the government in its national efforts for eliminating the menace from the society.

"By firmly rejecting tobacco, we can establish the groundwork for a healthier and more prosperous Pakistan. Let's resolve, say "No to Tobacco" and work together for building a tobacco-free Pakistan," he added.

He said the Day served as a powerful reminder of the collective effort needed to combat the pervasive and devastating impact of tobacco use on public health.

This year’s theme “Protecting Children From Tobacco Industry Interference” focuses on safeguarding our future generations by ensuring that tobacco use continues to decline.

It is important to note that tobacco not only impacts the individuals who consume it but also has detrimental effects on the well-being of those in close proximity.

PM Shehbaz said Pakistan was amongst the 15 countries of the world, having a heavy burden of tobacco-related ill health and "faces a double burden of disease primarily cancers, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and chronic respiratory diseases".

The government, he said, had taken stringent measures to curb tobacco use which included placing large-sized pictorial health warnings on tobacco packages, banning the sale of loose cigarettes, banning point-of-sale displays and increasing tobacco taxation. However to completely eliminate from Pakistan, both production and consumption of tobacco must be reduced.

He said the government had raised taxation on cigarettes to about 150% to discourage the use of tobacco.

"Moreover, all forms of tobacco advertising and promotion are prohibited, including advertising on national tv, radio, print media, billboards, point of sale advertising and product display. Restrictions are also in place on sponsorship of cigarette companies and the publicity of such sponsorship," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister World Civil Society Sale Media TV All From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Delegation of Buddhist monks called on Governor

Delegation of Buddhist monks called on Governor

5 minutes ago
 Ambassador Baloch visits Brussels Parliament

Ambassador Baloch visits Brussels Parliament

5 minutes ago
 DC Khanewal takes steps to improve government hosp ..

DC Khanewal takes steps to improve government hospitals

5 minutes ago
 Edu Ministry to establish ECE Centres in 50 rural, ..

Edu Ministry to establish ECE Centres in 50 rural, 10 urban schools

5 minutes ago
 16 gamblers held in Attock

16 gamblers held in Attock

5 minutes ago
 PAKSAT-MM1 launch marks new era of Pak-China space ..

PAKSAT-MM1 launch marks new era of Pak-China space technology cooperation: Ahsan

5 minutes ago
CEO IESCO holds Zoom meeting with media person

CEO IESCO holds Zoom meeting with media person

5 minutes ago
 PM chairs meeting to review progress of Pakistan S ..

PM chairs meeting to review progress of Pakistan Single Window Company

5 minutes ago
 Iran ex-speaker Larijani launches presidential bid

Iran ex-speaker Larijani launches presidential bid

35 minutes ago
 Animal markets to be set up in Punjab from June 6

Animal markets to be set up in Punjab from June 6

36 minutes ago
 State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injects Rs 10.47 tri ..

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injects Rs 10.47 trillion into market

42 minutes ago
 UAJK demands increase in HEC budget

UAJK demands increase in HEC budget

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan