PM calls for joint efforts to build a 'tobacco-free' Pakistan

On the World No Tobacco Day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has pledged to intensify his efforts to reduce tobacco production and consumption, with the ultimate goal of creating a tobacco-free Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) On the World No Tobacco Day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has pledged to intensify his efforts to reduce tobacco production and consumption, with the ultimate goal of creating a tobacco-free Pakistan.

The prime minister, in his message on Friday, urged the stakeholders including the civil society, professional associations, non-governmental organizations, and the media to collaborate with the government in its national efforts for eliminating the menace from the society.

"By firmly rejecting tobacco, we can establish the groundwork for a healthier and more prosperous Pakistan. Let's resolve, say "No to Tobacco" and work together for building a tobacco-free Pakistan," he added.

He said the Day served as a powerful reminder of the collective effort needed to combat the pervasive and devastating impact of tobacco use on public health.

This year’s theme “Protecting Children From Tobacco Industry Interference” focuses on safeguarding our future generations by ensuring that tobacco use continues to decline.

It is important to note that tobacco not only impacts the individuals who consume it but also has detrimental effects on the well-being of those in close proximity.

PM Shehbaz said Pakistan was amongst the 15 countries of the world, having a heavy burden of tobacco-related ill health and "faces a double burden of disease primarily cancers, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and chronic respiratory diseases".

The government, he said, had taken stringent measures to curb tobacco use which included placing large-sized pictorial health warnings on tobacco packages, banning the sale of loose cigarettes, banning point-of-sale displays and increasing tobacco taxation. However to completely eliminate from Pakistan, both production and consumption of tobacco must be reduced.

He said the government had raised taxation on cigarettes to about 150% to discourage the use of tobacco.

"Moreover, all forms of tobacco advertising and promotion are prohibited, including advertising on national tv, radio, print media, billboards, point of sale advertising and product display. Restrictions are also in place on sponsorship of cigarette companies and the publicity of such sponsorship," he added.