ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has felicitated the nation on the advent of the new year 2023 and stressed that they should make a fresh start for a bright future by forgetting the previous year's pains and learning from the past mistakes.

In a message on the herald of the new year, the prime minister prayed that the new year might dawn with progress and prosperity of the country, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister also wished that the world might take a positive start out of the economic, political and law and order turmoil of the year 2022 and the new year might be a harbinger to ending of poverty, wars, terrorism, crimes, sectarianism and the class divide across the globe.

The prime minister enumerated that during the previous year, the dear motherland faced a number of difficulties. When they took over reigns of the government in accordance with the constitution and in the wider interests of the people and the economy, attempts were made to create constitutional crises and chaos.

He said the coalition government by sacrificing its politics, worked hard day and night to save the country from an economic default, in which it had succeeded to a great extent.

During this period, the prime minister said, climate change brought the worst floods in the country in which hundreds of people lost their lives while thousands others were injured.

More than a total of 33 million people had been affected and the developing country like Pakistan suffered an economic loss of $30 billion.

The prime minister said as being "Khadim e Pakistan", he visited flood-affected people of the country and tried to console them. He along with other office bearers of the government from other coalition parties went across the globe to convey the message over the plight of the flood-affected people of the country.

On the advent of the new year, the prime minister renewed the pledge of making his tireless efforts to improve economic situation of the country, rehabilitation of the flood affectees, elimination of terrorism and reduction in the difficulties of the people.

The prime minister called upon the nation to collectively strive for transforming Pakistan into a cradle of progress, prosperity and peace.

"Let's promise on the beginning of the new year that we shall not desist from offering any sacrifice to transform Pakistan into a land as envisioned by Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal," he added.

He said the country was a trust of the forefathers and they should fully devote themselves for its progress and prosperity.

