PM calls for putting end to ‘abhorrent practice’ of desecration of holy books  

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says the people of Pakistan are in deep pain and distress. He said the recurring pattern of these abominable and Satanic incidents has a sinister design to hurt the inter-faith relations, damage peace and harmony and promote religious hatred and Islamophobia.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 25th, 2023) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said the latest incident of desecration of the Holy Quran in front of an Iraqi Embassy in Denmark has left Muslims all over the world deeply anguished.

Prime Minister called upon the governments and faith leaders in particular to put an end to such abhorrent practices. He said we should not allow a handful of misguided and evil people to hurt the emotions of billions of people. He said these elements should not be allowed to dictate their nefarious agenda.