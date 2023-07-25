Open Menu

PM Calls For Putting End To ‘abhorrent Practice’ Of Desecration Of Holy Books

,  

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 25, 2023 | 12:43 PM

PM calls for putting end to ‘abhorrent practice’ of desecration of holy books  

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says the people of Pakistan are in deep pain and distress. He said the recurring pattern of these abominable and Satanic incidents has a sinister design to hurt the inter-faith relations, damage peace and harmony and promote religious hatred and Islamophobia.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 25th, 2023) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said the latest incident of desecration of the Holy Quran in front of an Iraqi Embassy in Denmark has left Muslims all over the world deeply anguished.

In a tweet on Tuesday, the people of Pakistan are in deep pain and distress.

He said the recurring pattern of these abominable and Satanic incidents has a sinister design to hurt the inter-faith relations, damage peace and harmony and promote religious hatred and Islamophobia.

Prime Minister called upon the governments and faith leaders in particular to put an end to such abhorrent practices. He said we should not allow a handful of misguided and evil people to hurt the emotions of billions of people. He said these elements should not be allowed to dictate their nefarious agenda.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister World Denmark Muslim All Billion

Recent Stories

Zaheer Janjua underlines importance of conflict-fr ..

Zaheer Janjua underlines importance of conflict-free South Asia for prosperous f ..

10 minutes ago
 Blinken, Bilawal discuss Pakistan’s economy, Afg ..

Blinken, Bilawal discuss Pakistan’s economy, Afghanistan

18 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 July 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 July 2023

4 hours ago
 I2LEC Steering Committee reviews its current and f ..

I2LEC Steering Committee reviews its current and future plans and projects durin ..

11 hours ago
 Emirates Islamic wins ‘Most Innovative Sukuk’ ..

Emirates Islamic wins ‘Most Innovative Sukuk’ award

11 hours ago
Eligible UAE citizens aged 18 to 60 will be hired: ..

Eligible UAE citizens aged 18 to 60 will be hired: Sharjah Ruler

12 hours ago
 Canada to Plant 1.5Mln Trees in Alberta's Edmonton ..

Canada to Plant 1.5Mln Trees in Alberta's Edmonton - Natural Resources Ministry

13 hours ago
 Ethiopia Aims to Achieve Self-Sufficiency in Food ..

Ethiopia Aims to Achieve Self-Sufficiency in Food Production - Prime Minister

13 hours ago
 COP28 calls on governments to ensure food systems ..

COP28 calls on governments to ensure food systems and agriculture are central to ..

13 hours ago
 Turkish Parliament to Vote on Sweden's NATO Bid in ..

Turkish Parliament to Vote on Sweden's NATO Bid in October - Erdogan

13 hours ago
 Russia's Share in Global Food Market Up 1.5 Times ..

Russia's Share in Global Food Market Up 1.5 Times in 5 Years - Agriculture Minis ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan