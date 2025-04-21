Open Menu

PM Calls For Recommitting Shared Responsibility To Safeguard Earth From Pollution, Rising Climate Change

Umer Jamshaid Published April 21, 2025 | 07:10 PM

PM calls for recommitting shared responsibility to safeguard Earth from pollution, rising climate change

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on International Mother Earth Day urged the masses to recommit to the shared responsibility to safeguard the Earth from pollution and the growing threat of climate change.

In his message on the International Mother Earth Day, the prime minister emphasised the need to ensure the shared responsibility whether through conserving the Earth's resources, embracing sustainable ways of living, or raising awareness of the collective duty with every individual responsible for his or her action.

He said, "Today, on Earth Day, we join people around the world to celebrate our planet and reaffirm our unwavering commitment to its protection. This day calls on us to cherish the Earth’s many gifts and reflect on our shared responsibility to uphold the principles of environmental stewardship and sustainable development. This year’s theme, “Our Power, Our Planet,” underscores the urgent need for a global transition to renewable energy — a shift essential not only for mitigating climate change but also for fostering inclusive economic growth and public well-being.

"

PM Sharif underlined that everyone needed to renew his or her commitment not only today but rather every day to protecting the planet for our future generations.

Though Pakistan, he said contributes minimally to global emissions, it was ranked 5th among the nations most vulnerable to climate-induced disasters.

"Our ongoing battles with floods, heat waves, and water scarcity serve as stark reminders that the cost of inaction is far too great to ignore. As a result, building climate resilience has become a national priority, deeply embedded in our economic and social policies," the prime minister warned.

Pakistan was taking bold steps to restore ecosystems, expand clean energy, and empower communities through transformative initiatives like the National Clean Air Policy, Single-Use Plastics Prohibition Regulations, and the National Adaptation Plan, he said.

The prime minister said the aforementioned actions reflected the country's belief that climate action was not a burden, but a golden opportunity to build a greener, healthier, and more equitable future.

***Embargoed Till 2359 hrs Tonight***

Recent Stories

PSL 2025 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi ..

PSL 2025 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Will ..

1 hour ago
 Jahangir Khan Tareen labs at Khanewal public schoo ..

Jahangir Khan Tareen labs at Khanewal public school, college university

1 hour ago
 Fatima Sana named captain of ICC Women’s World C ..

Fatima Sana named captain of ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier 2025 team

1 hour ago
 Over 1, 300 cricketers register themselves for Can ..

Over 1, 300 cricketers register themselves for Canada T10 League

2 hours ago
 Gold prices increase by Rs8,100 per tola Pakistan

Gold prices increase by Rs8,100 per tola Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Salary-based tax evaders as Punjab govt likely to ..

Salary-based tax evaders as Punjab govt likely to introduce Finance (Amendment) ..

2 hours ago
Scorching heat hits Lahore, other parts of Punjab ..

Scorching heat hits Lahore, other parts of Punjab amid hot, dry weather

2 hours ago
 Pope Francis passes away at 88 in Italy

Pope Francis passes away at 88 in Italy

3 hours ago
 Controversy erupts as alleged private video of Tik ..

Controversy erupts as alleged private video of TikToker Sajal Malik leaks online

3 hours ago
 Islamic University female student shot dead in pri ..

Islamic University female student shot dead in private hostel in Islamabad

3 hours ago
 Ubaida Faiz leads ‘Her Legacy’ at UMT to champ ..

Ubaida Faiz leads ‘Her Legacy’ at UMT to champion women

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2025

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan