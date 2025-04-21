- Home
PM Calls For Recommitting Shared Responsibility To Safeguard Earth From Pollution, Rising Climate Change
Umer Jamshaid Published April 21, 2025 | 07:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on International Mother Earth Day urged the masses to recommit to the shared responsibility to safeguard the Earth from pollution and the growing threat of climate change.
In his message on the International Mother Earth Day, the prime minister emphasised the need to ensure the shared responsibility whether through conserving the Earth's resources, embracing sustainable ways of living, or raising awareness of the collective duty with every individual responsible for his or her action.
He said, "Today, on Earth Day, we join people around the world to celebrate our planet and reaffirm our unwavering commitment to its protection. This day calls on us to cherish the Earth’s many gifts and reflect on our shared responsibility to uphold the principles of environmental stewardship and sustainable development. This year’s theme, “Our Power, Our Planet,” underscores the urgent need for a global transition to renewable energy — a shift essential not only for mitigating climate change but also for fostering inclusive economic growth and public well-being.
"
PM Sharif underlined that everyone needed to renew his or her commitment not only today but rather every day to protecting the planet for our future generations.
Though Pakistan, he said contributes minimally to global emissions, it was ranked 5th among the nations most vulnerable to climate-induced disasters.
"Our ongoing battles with floods, heat waves, and water scarcity serve as stark reminders that the cost of inaction is far too great to ignore. As a result, building climate resilience has become a national priority, deeply embedded in our economic and social policies," the prime minister warned.
Pakistan was taking bold steps to restore ecosystems, expand clean energy, and empower communities through transformative initiatives like the National Clean Air Policy, Single-Use Plastics Prohibition Regulations, and the National Adaptation Plan, he said.
The prime minister said the aforementioned actions reflected the country's belief that climate action was not a burden, but a golden opportunity to build a greener, healthier, and more equitable future.
