PM calls for reforms in power sector

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoin/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 27th, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called for reforms in the power sector on priority basis.

Talking to Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir in Islamabad on Wednesday, he also directed to take steps for immediate operationalization of the remaining closed power houses.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister was informed about the steps taken so far for ending power outages in the country from the 1st of next month.

Earlier, a meeting of Federal cabinet was chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad.

It discussed the problems faced by the country including those on the economic front.