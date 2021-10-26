PM calls for serious, collective efforts against climate change

(@FahadShabbir)

Prime Minister Imran Khan hopes that they will collectively take this challenge more seriously during his address at the Middle East Green Initiative Summit in Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 26th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that with 10% of countries responsible for 80% of the world carbon emissions, there was a need for collective efforts for taking this challenge more seriously.

Addressing the middle East Green Initiative Summit in Saudi Arabia on Monday, Prime Minister said he hopes that we will collectively take this challenge more seriously.

He said Pakistan unfortunately, being among the 10 most vulnerable countries, had faced 150 harsh weather events during the last ten years with an economic impact of over US $ 3.8 billion. He said the economic cost of climate change to be faced by Pakistan in the coming years has been estimated at US $ 6 to 14 billion

Prime Minister Imran Khan says one billion mangrove trees will be planted in Pakistan to cope with the growing environmental challenges.

He said an initiative has been planned to boost mangrove plantation under Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Programme in the country.

He said Pakistan is taking serious steps to tackle the environmental issues. The Prime Minister said World should take it serious as it is now affecting coastal communities rapidly.

Imran Khan said tackling existing challenges that affect man-made infrastructure and coastal ecosystems has already become a serious concern.

Besides Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Summit was addressed by leaders and representatives of various countries including Kuwait, Algeria, UK, Greece, Jordan, Russia, Morroco, Qatar, Iraq, Yemen.