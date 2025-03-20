PM Calls For Steps To Protect Glaciers
Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2025 | 10:12 PM
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif underlined the need for practical steps to protect glaciers to safeguard livelihoods, agriculture and environment
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif underlined the need for practical steps to protect glaciers to safeguard livelihoods, agriculture and environment.
In a message on the World Day for Glaciers observed on March 21, he said glaciers were a guarantee of life on earth as these maintain the environmental system in its natural form and ensure the supply of important natural resources especially clean water.
He said, “In 2025, we are celebrating for the first time the World Day for Glaciers.”
“Today we recognize the need for immediate steps to protect the important reservoirs of clean water,” he said adding,
“Pakistan has more than 13,000 glaciers. This number is more than the glaciers present anywhere except in the polar regions of the earth,” he added.
The prime minister said Pakistan was among the top countries affected by climate change.
Due to climate change, the weather was changing and the average temperature was rising, resulting in rapid melting of more than 10,000 glaciers, he noted.
Resultantly, he said because of floods and drought, rivers, agriculture and millions of people working in the sector were facing dangers.
He said due to melting of glaciers, thousands of new lakes were formed, increasing the danger of devastating floods.
He said the floods of 2022 had made it clear that Pakistan was facing severe dangers of climate change.
These floods caused devastation among the population living along streams and rivers and in the plains resulting in overall economic losses of $30 billion Dollars, he added.
As one of the most affected countries, the prime minister said Pakistan needed further cooperation in different areas including the programme to monitor glaciers, early forecasting system, for adoption of agricultural practices to protect against the ill effects of climate change and to attract investment for alternative solutions to store water.
He said, “We need to promote environmental tourism at the international level according to set guidelines in order to stop destruction of precious tourist assets from poisonous substances and pollution.”
He said everyone needed to take practical steps for protection of glaciers in case glaciers disappeared then livelihoods connected to them would also be destroyed.
Recent Stories
Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi reviews Al Qasimi optical observatory
UNRWA: Five more staff killed in Gaza
Pakistan, EU officials discuss ties
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur directs authorities to impro ..
Balochistan govt, federal authorities working together to resolve regional issue ..
Book launch of Sadequain Gallery: An Ode to the Artist' held at NSPP
Pakistan edges closer to eliminate MNT
Talal Chaudhry criticizes PTI founder for surge in terrorism
SECP constitutes sustainable finance advisory group
ICT admin cracks down on price gougers during Ramazan
NEPRA concludes hearing into FCA for K-Electric
Belarus, China's Shanxi discuss bilateral cooperation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Balochistan govt, federal authorities working together to resolve regional issues: CM Bugti4 minutes ago
-
Book launch of Sadequain Gallery: An Ode to the Artist' held at NSPP8 minutes ago
-
Pakistan edges closer to eliminate MNT8 minutes ago
-
Talal Chaudhry criticizes PTI founder for surge in terrorism8 minutes ago
-
ICT admin cracks down on price gougers during Ramazan4 minutes ago
-
NEPRA concludes hearing into FCA for K-Electric4 minutes ago
-
Partners reaffirm commitment to ensure Polio free Pakistan4 minutes ago
-
PM calls for steps to protect glaciers4 minutes ago
-
Mustafa praises Bill Gates' polio eradication support4 minutes ago
-
Rahmatul-lil-Alameen Authority showcasing true image of Islam in Pakistan: Wajeeha1 hour ago
-
Tax office continues action against PoS violations1 hour ago
-
Fines Imposed on 32 shopkeepers for overcharging on essential goods1 hour ago