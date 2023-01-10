PM calls for strong Pakistan-US ties for sustainable development

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during a meeting with Deputy Administrator of United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Isabel Coleman on Monday stressed for strengthening of relations between Pakistan and the United States.

He said a new era had started in the ties between Pakistan and the United States and their relations were based on mutual respect and desire for sustainable development.

Isabel Coleman had called on the prime minister on the sidelines of the International Conference on Resilient Pakistan in Palais des Nations, Geneva, Switzerland.

Shehbaz Sharif said the two countries had the common objective of fight against terrorism and extremism.

"Pakistan has categorical and clear viewpoint on this matter." The PM appreciated the work done by the USAID in the sectors of health, education and infrastructure in Pakistan.

The USAID deputy administrator informed the prime minister about the steps taken by the USAID for the help of flood affectees in Pakistan, its announcement of additional financial assistance of $ 100 million for the flood victims and its desire to extend full cooperation to Pakistan in future.

Shehbaz Sharif extended his best wishes to the USAID administrator Samantha Power and appreciated her efforts for providing relief to the flood victims in Pakistan.