UrduPoint.com

PM Calls For Taking Collective Steps To Ensure Food Security

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 16, 2022 | 04:40 PM

PM calls for taking collective steps to ensure food security

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday called for taking collective steps to ensure food security in the world.

In tweets on social media platform Twitter on the occasion of World Food Day, he said the recent devastating floods in Pakistan had destroyed standing crops on millions of acres.

He said an agricultural country like Pakistan had to import edible items to compensate for these crop losses.

"Today World Food Day highlights the need for collective measures of the world to ensure food security of different countries.""Due to climate-induced natural disasters and because of rising prices in the international market, there is a risk of further shortage of already scarce nutritional food at the international level," the prime minister added.

He said that the climate change was having negative effects on our lives and the increase in poverty and hunger were the foremost issues.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Shortage Prime Minister World Import Social Media Twitter Sunday Market Million

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 02 Netherlands Vs. UAE

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 02 Netherlands Vs. UAE

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 October 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th October 2022

7 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 01 Namibia Vs. Sri Lanka

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 01 Namibia Vs. Sri Lanka

8 hours ago
 Tennis: Gijon ATP results - collated

Tennis: Gijon ATP results - collated

16 hours ago
 Frankfurt inflict first league defeat on Alonso's ..

Frankfurt inflict first league defeat on Alonso's Leverkusen

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.