PM calls for taking collective steps to ensure food security

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday called for taking collective steps to ensure food security in the world.

In tweets on social media platform Twitter on the occasion of World Food Day, he said the recent devastating floods in Pakistan had destroyed standing crops on millions of acres.

He said an agricultural country like Pakistan had to import edible items to compensate for these crop losses.

"Today World Food Day highlights the need for collective measures of the world to ensure food security of different countries.""Due to climate-induced natural disasters and because of rising prices in the international market, there is a risk of further shortage of already scarce nutritional food at the international level," the prime minister added.

He said that the climate change was having negative effects on our lives and the increase in poverty and hunger were the foremost issues.