PM calls for unity, peace in region as he addresses Azerbaijan’s Independence Day ceremony

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday called for unity, peace and justice in the region while highlighting the deepening bonds among Pakistan, Azerbaijan, and Turkey, declaring the relationship as now “three souls and one heart.”

In his address at the Independence Day Ceremony of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Lachin, PM Shehbaz praised the leadership and bravery of the Azerbaijani people, who under President Aliyev’s "visionary and dynamic leadership" liberated the region of Karabakh after decades of occupation.

The addressing dignitaries also included President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkiye.

“It is a matter of great honor to be here today, celebrating both Azerbaijan’s Independence Day and Pakistan’s Youm-e-Takbeer — the day we became a nuclear power in 1998,” the Prime Minister stated, underscoring the symbolic significance of May 28 for both nations.

In his address, the Prime Minister expressed heartfelt congratulations to the people of Azerbaijan and paid tribute to the sacrifices of their armed forces and martyrs. He emphasized the unwavering support that Pakistan and Turkey provided during Azerbaijan’s struggle for territorial integrity.

“When Armenia attacked Azerbaijan, Pakistan and Turkey stood like a rock beside it. And today, when India attacked Pakistan, President Erdogan and President Aliyev stood like a formidable fortress beside us. This is true brotherhood,” Shehbaz Sharif said.

The Prime Minister spoke candidly about recent hostilities between India and Pakistan. Referring to the April 22 incident in Pahalgam, Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, where 26 civilians were killed, he condemned India’s immediate blame on Pakistan without evidence.

“Pakistan offered an international inquiry commission for a free and transparent probe, but instead, India launched a deadly attack that killed 36 innocent Pakistanis, including children,” he revealed.

“We had no choice but to defend our nation.”

Shehbaz detailed Pakistan’s military response, describing the downing of six Indian fighter jets — including four Rafales — and significant damage to Indian military installations. He praised the composure and leadership of Pakistan’s armed forces, particularly Air Chief and Field Marshal COAS Asim Munir, for a swift and measured retaliation.

“At 9 a.m., Field Marshal Asim Munir informed me that India had requested a ceasefire. I said, Allah Almighty has granted us a glowing victory — we must now act wisely, not prolong the conflict.”

Shehbaz Sharif also turned attention to other global humanitarian crises, particularly in IIOJK and Gaza.

“The valley of Kashmir is red with the blood of freedom fighters. Despite tyranny and brutality, they stand firm in their pursuit of freedom — a right enshrined in UN Security Council resolutions,” he said, reaffirming Pakistan’s unwavering support.

Addressing the tragedy in Gaza, PM Shehbaz condemned the ongoing atrocities: “Over 52,000 Palestinians — children, women, the elderly — have been martyred. Their blood stains the streets of Gaza. There is no modern precedent to this level of brutality.”

He called on the international community to awaken its conscience and echoed global praise for President Erdogan’s vocal advocacy for the oppressed. “Let our voices rise — in the name of God — to demand a ceasefire and justice for the people of Gaza.”

Describing the trilateral meeting between Pakistan, Turkey, and Azerbaijan as "productive and inspiring," PM Shehbaz concluded his address with a call for regional unity and enduring friendship.

“Our flags today flutter high — as emblems of unity, hope, and strength,” he said, adding, “We will continue to stand with our brothers and sisters, whether in Karabakh, Kashmir, or Gaza. This is our shared commitment, our shared destiny.”