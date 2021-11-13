UrduPoint.com

PM Calls Int'l Community For Urgent Measures To Prevent Economic  in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 13th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan has once again stressed the vital importance of a peaceful, stable, sovereign, prosperous and connected Afghanistan for Pakistan and the region.

He was talking to Acting Afghan Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Amir Khan Muttaqi in Islamabad.

Prime Minister said that the continued security and resolute counter-terrorism actions, respect for rights of all Afghans, and inclusivity in governance and politics would further contribute to Afghanistan’s stability.

Imran Khan hoped that the interim Afghan government would continue to constructively engage the international community and keep on taking positive measures to address the prevailing challenges.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s support to Afghanistan and the Afghan people in overcoming the dire challenges being faced by their country.

Imran Khan said Pakistan has been consistently calling for provision of immediate humanitarian relief for Afghanistan.

The Prime Minister also underscored the urgent need to release Afghanistan’s frozen assets and facilitation of banking transactions to prevent an economic meltdown.

Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated Pakistan’s resolve to stand by the Afghan people by extending all possible support including humanitarian assistance-in-kind to withstand the coming winter season.

