ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has urged the international community, human rights organizations, and global leaders to raise awareness against the scourge of Islamophobia, as well as to prevent incidents of desecration of the Holy Quran, attacks against mosques, and other acts of religious intolerance against Muslims.

In his message on the International Day to Combat Islamophobia (15th March 2025), the prime minister reiterated the country's stance on early appointment of a UN Special Envoy to Combat Islamophobia as an important milestone towards addressing this challenge in line with the decision of the United Nations General Assembly, a Prime Minister's Office news release said.

Prime Minister Sharif underlined that the country joined the international community in commemorating 15th March as the International Day to Combat Islamophobia. "Three years ago, the United Nations General Assembly adopted its landmark decision to mark this day amidst increasing prejudice, hatred, discrimination, and attacks against Muslim communities, as well as their sacred symbols and places of worship.

This day not only serves as a stark reminder of the gravity of the challenges being faced by Muslims worldwide but also as a powerful call to action, reflecting the collective will of the international community to combat Islamophobia through concrete legislative and policy measures," he said.

Pakistan, he said was extremely proud to have led this important initiative at the United Nations and welcomed actions taken by some Member States to outlaw the desecration of the Holy Quran as well as to address the systemic marginalization of Muslims.

"However, much more is urgently needed to reverse the alarming tide of Islamophobia and end the flagrant violations of fundamental human rights and religious freedoms," he added.

The prime minister urged the global community to come forward to joun forces at a time when religious intolerance was surging to reaffirm that no justification exists for blasphemy or the desecration of sacred symbols under the guise of freedom of expression. "For every Muslim, safeguarding the honor of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) is not just a duty but a sacred trust, one that we uphold with absolute conviction. Respect for all faiths and their revered figures is essential for global peace and harmony," he said.

He added that it was imperative that international forums recognized the profound hurt caused by such acts and work collectively to prevent them.

"Let this day serve as a catalyst for global unity and solidarity not only in speaking out and acting against the rising tide of Islamophobia and anti-Muslim hatred but also in promoting dialogue, harmony, and mutual understanding across religions, faiths, cultures, and civilizations. This is essential for overcoming divisions and building mutual respect across diverse communities. Pakistan remains steadfast in its commitment to spreading islam’s true message—one of love, peace, and tolerance," the prime minister said.