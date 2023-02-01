UrduPoint.com

PM Calls Into Question Rs 417 Bln Security Funding For KP After Fresh Terror Wave

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2023 | 02:00 PM

PM calls into question Rs 417 bln security funding for KP after fresh terror wave

ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday raised serious concern over the resurfacing of terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, saying the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) did fail to maintain security despite availability of special funds.

He said that the PTI was in rule for the last 10 years in the province and was responsible to ensure the safety of the lives of innocent people that suffered a new spate of terror incidents.

In his initial remarks at the meeting of the Federal Cabinet, the prime minister mentioned that Rs 417 billion were provided to KP since the year 2010 under the National Finance Commission Award.

The funding was supposed to be used for the capacity-building of KP Police and security forces, he said.

"Where this money was spent despite the establishment of the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) and Counter Terrorism Department (CTD)," he questioned.

He said the nation wanted the ruling KP government to be held accountable for the rise of terrorism in the province.

"Who regarded the terrorist as 'Jihadi' and let them return," he said, pointing out the lenient approach that led to the re-emergence of terrorism in the province.

Shehbaz Sharif lauded the courage and resilience of the people of KP for bearing the brunt of terrorism.

He said several members of the political families in KP and also the former prime minister Benazir Bhutto lost their life in the wake of terrorist incidents.

"These invaluable sacrifices cannot be forgotten," he said, adding it was painful that even minor children were among the dead in the recent suicide blast at a Peshawar mosque.

The prime minister warned that if urgent measures were not taken to control terrorism, it could spread to the rest of the country.

He vowed to "unitedly" fight the scourge and ensure peace in the country.

He also put aside the routine agenda of the Cabinet to solely discuss the issue of terrorism, saying that an in-camera session could be held for further deliberations.

Related Topics

Pakistan Dead Terrorist Shahbaz Sharif Peshawar Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Benazir Bhutto Suicide Money Mosque Government Cabinet Billion

Recent Stories

Peshawar Suicide attack: US Centcom commander call ..

Peshawar Suicide attack: US Centcom commander calls army chief, expresses condol ..

2 minutes ago
 Abdulla Al Mandous named UAE’s official candidat ..

Abdulla Al Mandous named UAE’s official candidate for WMO Presidency

6 minutes ago
 Shaheen shares his struggle tale in cricket career

Shaheen shares his struggle tale in cricket career

15 minutes ago
 ‘Year of Sustainability’ is culmination of UAE ..

‘Year of Sustainability’ is culmination of UAE’s pioneering efforts in env ..

21 minutes ago
 Police raid Pervaiz Elahi's Gujrat house to arrest ..

Police raid Pervaiz Elahi's Gujrat house to arrest Ch Wajahat, his son

23 minutes ago
 UAE lights up in support of World Neglected Tropic ..

UAE lights up in support of World Neglected Tropical Diseases Day

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.