PM calls investment in revamping agriculture sector technologically to augment economic development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said the investment in revamping agriculture sector on modern technology-based solutions would augment economic development of the country as agriculture is the backbone of its economy.

The prime minister addressed a ceremony held here to mark the departure of another 300 students to China for specialized training under the bilateral youth development program a significant step towards transforming Pakistan’s agriculture sector. The initiative, a result of strengthened Pakistan-China collaboration, aims to equip Pakistani youth with modern agricultural knowledge and techniques.

During the event, the prime minister lauded the success of the first batch of 300 students who returned after completing high-quality training in Chinese institutions, particularly in the province of Xianzi. He noted that the program began following his visit to an agriculture university in the province, where he observed the strong academic and practical focus of Chinese training in agriculture.

"We are an agrarian economy, and agriculture is our backbone. Any investment in this sector directly strengthens the national economy. The youth selected through a transparent and merit-based process from all provinces, including an enhanced 10% quota for Balochistan, are our ambassadors in China. They must show the highest standards of discipline, learning, and respect," said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The prime minister emphasized that Pakistan’s economic revival depends on modernizing its agriculture sector and that the youth are the key to unlocking this potential.

“We must revive our cotton sector, which once produced 14 million bales but now stands at only 4 million. Similarly, livestock holds massive untapped potential. It is through honesty, struggle, and merit that Pakistan can reach the heights envisioned by Quaid-e-Azam,” he said.

The prime minister urged students to return as change agents for Pakistan’s agriculture sector, expressing hope that with merit-based effort and discipline, the nation can achieve the prosperity envisioned at its founding.

“The youth are the custodians of Pakistan’s future. If we remain honest, disciplined, and focused, nothing can stop us from building the Pakistan of our dreams,” concluded Prime Minister Sharif.

He extended heartfelt gratitude to Chinese President Xi Jinping, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Xian Zaidong, and Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Khalil Hashmi for their roles in making the program a reality.

Chinese Ambassador Xian Zaidong, in his remarks, expressed pride in the deep-rooted friendship between China and Pakistan and reaffirmed China's commitment to support Pakistani development.

“Students studying in China have greatly benefited from their exposure to modern agricultural practices. This initiative aligns with President Xi Jinping’s vision of youth development,” said the Chinese Ambassador.

Ambassador Zaidong also presented a cheque to Prime Minister Sharif on behalf of the Chinese government as assistance for Pakistan’s flood affectees, a gesture warmly appreciated by the Prime Minister.

He further praised the government’s economic achievements, including attaining macroeconomic stability, boosted foreign exchange reserves, and a 3.5% GDP growth, stressing the need to scale up these gains.

“Skilled labor is the cornerstone of economic development, and we laud the vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in prioritizing youth capacity building,” he added.

Ambassador Khalil Hashmi, who was recognized for his integral role in coordinating the training program, was also presented with a memento by the Prime Minister, along with Ambassador Zaidong.

The departing batch of 300 students, drawn from Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu & Kashmir, will leave for China on August 24th to study modern techniques in agriculture sector particularly livestock management and cotton production.