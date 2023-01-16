PM calls meeting to deliberate names proposed for Punjab interim CM

(@Abdulla99267510)

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif who is in Lahore will chair the meeting shortly at Model Town residence.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 16th, 2023) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday called a meeting in Lahore to discuss the Names proposed by Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi for the interm Chief Minister.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would chair the meeting at Model Town residence.

The situation emerged after the PTI made announcement of its nominees for the interim chief minister of Punjab.

PML-N senior leaders including Federal ministers Ishaq Dar, Ahsan Iqbal, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Azam Nazir Tarrar, Malik Ahmed Khan, and Ata Tarrar would also attend the meeting.

Punjab CM Parvez Elahi on Sunday named Ahmed Nawaz Sakhera, Naseer Ahmed Khan and Nasir Saeed Khosa as nominees for the interim setup.

He had proposed these names after consulting Imran Khan.

The PML-Q leader claimed that one of the three names would soon be finalized.

Taking to Twitter, Punjab CM Elahi said, "We are sending these names to the [Punjab] governor and if the opposition thinks broadly, the agreement upon the suggested names seems likely,".