ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 16th , 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan called a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) on Monday (today) to discuss the security situation in Afghanistan.

The National Security Committee (NSC) would review the ongoing Afghanistan situation after the Taliban consolidated their hold over the country two decades later. President Ashraf Ghani fled the country Sunday and conceded the insurgents had won the 20-year war.

The surprising quick collapse of the government, with the Afghan Taliban taking over the Presidential palace in Kabul Sunday night caused fear and panic in the capital.

There was chaos at Kabul airport as thousands of people were trying to escape the country soon after the entry of the Taliban into the capital.

Prime Minister Imran Khan talked to Turkish President Erdogan on Sunday and discussed the evolving situation in Afghanistan. PM Khan had told President Erdogan that NSC would meet on Monday (today) to discuss the situation in Afghanistan and two leaders would consult again after the meeting to coordinate their efforts.

The PM also vowed to continue all possible efforts in support of an inclusive political solution in Afghanistan.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also confirmed that the prime minister would preside over the NSC meeting on Monday. He said that Islamabad would give its stance after the meeting. The FM aid that issue of Afghanistan and country's security would be discussed during the meeting.

He said, "An important delegation from Afghanistan is in Pakistan," pointing out that the delegation was in Islamabad to hold consultations with Pakistan.

He stated that Pakistani government officials would meet the Afghan delegations today in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and talks would revolve around the progress and peace of Afghanistan.

The foreign minister said after Ashura, PM Imran Khan has directed Pakistani government officials to hold consultations with Afghanistan's neighbouring countries regarding the situation in the country. He stated that the main reason for holding talks with the Afghan government is to ensure a consensus-based outcome is reached.

Talking about India, Qureshi said that New Delhi should adopt a responsible attitude, saying that the world was seeking peace in the region. "The world expects India to play a positive role [in the Afghanistan crisis]," he said. "For the betterment of the region, India should act responsibly."