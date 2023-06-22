Open Menu

PM Calls On Int'l Community To Ensure Fair, Judicious Distribution Of Resources

Faizan Hashmi Published June 22, 2023 | 10:00 PM

PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday called on the international community to come up with a plan for fair, equitable and judicious distribution of resources to ensure sustainable peace and harmony in the world.

Speaking here at the summit for a "New Global Financing Pact", he said North had made progress and they would look forward to implementing its experiences in Pakistan, for providing jobs and livelihoods and for promoting industry and agriculture by learning from its model of success.

"It must be remembered that if South is in trouble the world can't move ahead. We are like one body and if one limb of the body is in trouble it is painful for the rest of the body as well." The prime minister said last year, Pakistan faced devastating floods due to climate change and in those floods 33 million people were affected, millions of acres of standing crops were washed away, 1700 people including children died and half a million animals were drowned.

Two million houses were either completely demolished or partially damaged, he said, adding the people of Pakistan bravely faced the devastating impacts of the floods.

He said his government had to spend hundreds of millions of Dollars from its own scarce resources to give financial assistance to the flood affectees all over the country.

"We are very grateful to friendly countries across the globe for the valuable and timely contribution," he added.

He said the international financial institutions agreed to give loans for help of millions of people, but it would have burdened Pakistan, further exacerbating the already precarious financial situation.

Shehbaz Sharif said he took the United Nations Secretary General to the flood affected areas where city after city was sunk. Thousands of women gave birth to children in the camps set up for the flood affectees, he recalled, adding in far flung areas, the government had to provide food, medicine, water and education at temporary camps.

He said the people of Pakistan faced crises and problems in the past courageously and they would also overcome the adverse effects of the floods.

He urged the world to come forward to generously provide opportunity and assistance through a mechanism which satisfied the most vulnerable having bare minimum. "It will create harmony in terms of economic justice and fairness. It is never too late to say no to injustice."He appreciated French President Emmanuel Macron for organizing the summit to discuss the very important subject related to financing issues of humanity.

