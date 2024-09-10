Open Menu

PM Calls On Nation To Renew Commitment For Building Pakistan As Per Quaid's Vision

Sumaira FH Published September 10, 2024 | 10:10 PM

PM calls on nation to renew commitment for building Pakistan as per Quaid's vision

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif called on the nation to renew the commitment for building a Pakistan having peace, justice, and equal opportunities for all citizens as per the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The prime minister, in his message on the 76th death anniversary of the Quaid-e-Azam being observed with deep respect on September 11 (Wednesday), said the Quaid stood out as one of the most visionary politicians and eminent statesmen in history. He adeptly led the Freedom Movement for the Muslims of the Sub-Continent, establishing the world’s first Islamic ideological state.

"The Freedom Movement serves as a testament to his political acumen and visionary leadership, reflecting his dedication to the principles of democracy and the rule of law," he added.

PM Shehbaz said the Quaid's unwavering commitment to the principles of democracy, social justice, and equality laid the foundation for a nation where every citizen could aspire to thrive despite diverse cultures.

"Jinnah's emphasis on unity and faith resonates deeply within the fabric of our society, reminding us that the strength of Pakistan lies in its diversity and inclusiveness."

He further said,"While we honour his legacy, we reaffirm commitment to realizing the Quaid's vision for Pakistan and addressing contemporary challenges with the determined spirit of a great nation.

"In remembering the Quaid-e-Azam, we are also reminded of our duty to the future generations. It is our responsibility to instill in them the values of integrity, hard work, and patriotism that Jinnah embodied."

"Today, let us renew our pledge to work tirelessly towards the realization of a Pakistan that exemplifies the ideals of our Founding Father —a nation where peace prevails, justice is served, and every citizen has the opportunity to flourish," the prime minister concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister World Muhammad Ali Jinnah Democracy September Muslim All Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s div ..

China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s diverse sectors

2 hours ago
 NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s ..

NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points

5 hours ago
 Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘D ..

Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘Divorce’ after recent separat ..

5 hours ago
 Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan

Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Onl ..

Realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Only 24 Month Warranty at PKR 32, ..

7 hours ago
 PCB refuses NOCs to national cricketers for Zim Af ..

PCB refuses NOCs to national cricketers for Zim Afro T10 League

8 hours ago
Pakistan Test Vice-Captain Saud Shakeel to lead Do ..

Pakistan Test Vice-Captain Saud Shakeel to lead Dolphin squad in Champions One-D ..

8 hours ago
 Sadia Imam reveals wedding dress burned during pre ..

Sadia Imam reveals wedding dress burned during preparation

9 hours ago
 IMF appoints Mahir Binici as new head for Pakistan

IMF appoints Mahir Binici as new head for Pakistan

9 hours ago
 Post-Islamabad rally arrests: PTI leaders expected ..

Post-Islamabad rally arrests: PTI leaders expected to be produced before local c ..

10 hours ago
 KP CM Gandapur returns home after seven hours inco ..

KP CM Gandapur returns home after seven hours incommunicado

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 September 202 ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan