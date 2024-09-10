ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif called on the nation to renew the commitment for building a Pakistan having peace, justice, and equal opportunities for all citizens as per the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The prime minister, in his message on the 76th death anniversary of the Quaid-e-Azam being observed with deep respect on September 11 (Wednesday), said the Quaid stood out as one of the most visionary politicians and eminent statesmen in history. He adeptly led the Freedom Movement for the Muslims of the Sub-Continent, establishing the world’s first Islamic ideological state.

"The Freedom Movement serves as a testament to his political acumen and visionary leadership, reflecting his dedication to the principles of democracy and the rule of law," he added.

PM Shehbaz said the Quaid's unwavering commitment to the principles of democracy, social justice, and equality laid the foundation for a nation where every citizen could aspire to thrive despite diverse cultures.

"Jinnah's emphasis on unity and faith resonates deeply within the fabric of our society, reminding us that the strength of Pakistan lies in its diversity and inclusiveness."

He further said,"While we honour his legacy, we reaffirm commitment to realizing the Quaid's vision for Pakistan and addressing contemporary challenges with the determined spirit of a great nation.

"In remembering the Quaid-e-Azam, we are also reminded of our duty to the future generations. It is our responsibility to instill in them the values of integrity, hard work, and patriotism that Jinnah embodied."

"Today, let us renew our pledge to work tirelessly towards the realization of a Pakistan that exemplifies the ideals of our Founding Father —a nation where peace prevails, justice is served, and every citizen has the opportunity to flourish," the prime minister concluded.