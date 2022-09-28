PM calls on President

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif called on President Dr Arif Alvi here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr on Wednesday.

The news about the meeting was shared by the media wings of the President House and the Prime Minister Office.

The meeting took place after the prime minister witnessed the oath-taking ceremony as President Alvi administered oath of office to Senator Ishaq Dar as Federal minister.