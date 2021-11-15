UrduPoint.com

PM Calls Party Meeting Today To Ponder Upon Allies’ Reservations  

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 35 seconds ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 12:04 PM

PM calls party meeting today to ponder upon allies’ reservations  

The sources claim that the reservations of the close allies of the government including PML-Q have been addressed and the joint session of the parliament has been rescheduled for today.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 15th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan will convene a party leadership discuss reservations of allies over electronic voting machine (EVMs) and electoral reforms ahead of rescheduled joint parliament session.

The PM will also discuss the bills the government was going to in the joint parliament session. The session will be held at the Prime Minister House.

The parliament’s joint session has been rescheduled for today as the government resolves the reservations and issues of the allies including the PML-Q.

The sources claimed that the PML-Q’s reservations were addressed by the PTI and now the government would bring its number of bills to the parliament’s joint session including Electronic Voting Machine (EVM).

On other hand, PDM was also meeting today to finalize its anti-government strategy. Maulana Fazlur Rehman wil chair the meeting while former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his brother PML-N President and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, Aftab Sherpao, Mahmood Achakzai and others will take part in the virtual session.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Parliament Government Opposition

Recent Stories

ADIPEC 2021 opens today with participation of worl ..

ADIPEC 2021 opens today with participation of world&#039;s energy leaders

5 minutes ago
 US Removal of Ethiopia From Free Trade Deal Likely ..

US Removal of Ethiopia From Free Trade Deal Likely to Worsen Crisis - Ethiopian ..

10 minutes ago
 Possible Sanctions on Ethiopia Counterproductive, ..

Possible Sanctions on Ethiopia Counterproductive, Will Inflict Damage on Civilia ..

10 minutes ago
 Russia to Supply Pantsir-C1 Systems to Myanmar in ..

Russia to Supply Pantsir-C1 Systems to Myanmar in 2023 - Military Service

10 minutes ago
 Maulana Fazl calls PDM’s meeting today to finali ..

Maulana Fazl calls PDM’s meeting today to finalize anti-govt strategy

32 minutes ago
 Newly Formed Rebel Alliance to Continue Destabiliz ..

Newly Formed Rebel Alliance to Continue Destabilization of Ethiopia - Diplomat

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.