PM calls party meeting today to ponder upon allies’ reservations  

The sources claim that the reservations of the close allies of the government including PML-Q have been addressed and the joint session of the parliament has been rescheduled for today.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 15th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan will convene a party leadership discuss reservations of allies over electronic voting machine (EVMs) and electoral reforms ahead of rescheduled joint parliament session.

The PM will also discuss the bills the government was going to in the joint parliament session. The session will be held at the Prime Minister House.

On other hand, PDM was also meeting today to finalize its anti-government strategy. Maulana Fazlur Rehman wil chair the meeting while former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his brother PML-N President and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, Aftab Sherpao, Mahmood Achakzai and others will take part in the virtual session.