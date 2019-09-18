UrduPoint.com
PM Calls President Ghani To Express Condolence Over Loss Of Lives In Terrorist Attacks

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 11:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday called Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and conveyed his sympathies and condolences over the loss of lives of innocent civilians in two terrorist attacks in Afghanistan yesterday.

The prime minister reiterated Pakistan's condemnation of the attacks and said Pakistan would continue to support Afghanistan in its efforts for restoration of complete peace and stability.

He also conveyed his relief on President Ghani's safety, who was present at the time of a blast in his election rally, PM office media wing in a press release said.

