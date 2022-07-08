UrduPoint.com

PM Calls Qatari Amir To Extend Eid Greetings

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 08, 2022 | 07:29 PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday called Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani and extended greetings on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha

The prime minister conveyed his best wishes to the people of Qatar.

The Amir of Qatar warmly reciprocated the greetings and extended best wishes to the people of Pakistan.

Both the leaders expressed satisfaction over the excellent state of bilateral relations and resolved to carry forward the robust political and economic cooperation that existed between the two countries.

The two leaders agreed to maintain close contact and work together on all issues of common interest. Qatar and Pakistan enjoy close and cordial relations rooted firmly in shared faith, mutual understanding and commonality of interests. Qatar is home to 200,000 Pakistani diaspora that is playing a positive role in the development of the State of Qatar.

