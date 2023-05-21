UrduPoint.com

PM Calls Sirajul Haq, Vows Action Against Attackers On His Convoy

Umer Jamshaid Published May 21, 2023 | 08:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Sunday while conversing with chief of Jamaat e Islami Sirajul Haq said everybody would have to work together for eradicating all forms of terrorism.

During a telephone call, the prime minister expressed pleasure that the JI chief remained safe in the suicide attack that struck his convoy in Zhob.

He sympathized with the families of those who were injured in the bomb attack.

While expressing best wishes for the Amir Jamaat e Islami, he assured that the elements responsible for the incident would be brought to justice.

Sirajul Haq thanked the prime minister for his phone call and for his support and best wishes.

