PM Calls Turkish President To Exchange Eid Greetings

Muhammad Irfan Published April 09, 2024 | 07:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday held a telephone call with President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan, to convey greetings on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul Fitr.

Both leaders exchanged Eid greetings and sincere wishes for peace, prosperity and unity for the people of Pakistan and Turkiye.

Underscoring deeply-rooted and historical relations between the two countries, the prime minister reaffirmed his commitment to further strengthen bilateral cooperation across all sectors of mutual interest.

The two leaders reaffirmed that they will continue to firmly and resolutely support each other on their core national interests. They also called for peace in Palestine.

The prime minister reiterated his invitation to President Erdogan to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience. The visit would provide the opportunity to convene the 7th session of High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) scheduled to be held in the near future.

