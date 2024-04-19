Open Menu

PM Calls UAE President To Admire His Leadership Role During Rains

Faizan Hashmi Published April 19, 2024 | 10:13 PM

PM calls UAE President to admire his leadership role during rains

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday held a telephonic conversation with President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday held a telephonic conversation with President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The prime minister’s call was centered on his admiration for the strong resolve and impeccable efficiency with which the UAE leadership had confronted the challenges that had emerged from the recent rains in the country, a PM Office news release said.

He lauded the UAE President, who had once again demonstrated his outstanding leadership qualities and proven his strong commitment to ensuring the welfare of the Emirati people.

The prime minister said that Pakistan had also witnessed heavy rains in recent days, resulting in loss of many precious lives. He called for collective actions to combat the challenge of climate change and suggested that both countries strengthen their collaboration in the field.

The UAE president expressed appreciation for the prime minister’s good wishes and reciprocated the warm sentiments for the people affected from rains and flooding in Pakistan.

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to enhance bilateral cooperation in multifaceted areas.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister UAE United Arab Emirates From Rains

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy rescue, relief operation continue in ..

Pakistan Navy rescue, relief operation continue in rain hit Gwadar, Ormara areas

12 minutes ago
 LHC orders replacement of three environment office ..

LHC orders replacement of three environment officers

12 minutes ago
 Iran blasts rattle global markets

Iran blasts rattle global markets

12 minutes ago
 Southern Punjab lawyers request CJP to conduct cas ..

Southern Punjab lawyers request CJP to conduct cases through video link in Multa ..

12 minutes ago
 Azerbaijan Ambassador calls on Sindh Governor

Azerbaijan Ambassador calls on Sindh Governor

4 minutes ago
 Reconciliation in politics is the need of the hour ..

Reconciliation in politics is the need of the hour: Irfan Siddiqui

12 minutes ago
PEI organizes briefing for donors

PEI organizes briefing for donors

4 minutes ago
 IESCO issues 2-day power suspension programme

IESCO issues 2-day power suspension programme

4 minutes ago
 BISP embraces E-procurement: launches inaugural te ..

BISP embraces E-procurement: launches inaugural tender

2 hours ago
 Modi govt broken all records of oppression to win ..

Modi govt broken all records of oppression to win elections: President AJK

2 hours ago
 PM for further strengthening economic, trade ties ..

PM for further strengthening economic, trade ties with Turkiye

2 hours ago
 Administrative machinery actively checking price, ..

Administrative machinery actively checking price, weight of roti/naan: minister

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan