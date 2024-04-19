PM calls UAE President to admire his leadership role during rains

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday held a telephonic conversation with President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday held a telephonic conversation with President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The prime minister’s call was centered on his admiration for the strong resolve and impeccable efficiency with which the UAE leadership had confronted the challenges that had emerged from the recent rains in the country, a PM Office news release said.

He lauded the UAE President, who had once again demonstrated his outstanding leadership qualities and proven his strong commitment to ensuring the welfare of the Emirati people.

The prime minister said that Pakistan had also witnessed heavy rains in recent days, resulting in loss of many precious lives. He called for collective actions to combat the challenge of climate change and suggested that both countries strengthen their collaboration in the field.

The UAE president expressed appreciation for the prime minister’s good wishes and reciprocated the warm sentiments for the people affected from rains and flooding in Pakistan.

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to enhance bilateral cooperation in multifaceted areas.