UrduPoint.com

PM Calls Upon Int'l Community To Help Pakistan In Rehabilitation Of Flood Affectees

Umer Jamshaid Published September 29, 2022 | 11:31 PM

PM calls upon int'l community to help Pakistan in rehabilitation of flood affectees

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday called upon the international community to help Pakistan in rehabilitation of the flood affectees and emphasized that his country was only emitting less than one percent of the carbon emissions but had faced the brunt of floods caused by climate change due to activities in the developed world

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday called upon the international community to help Pakistan in rehabilitation of the flood affectees and emphasized that his country was only emitting less than one percent of the carbon emissions but had faced the brunt of floods caused by climate change due to activities in the developed world.

Speaking at a reception here to celebrate the 75 years of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and the United States, he thanked the US for its humanitarian assistance of $ 56 million for the flood-hit people.

The US would be supporting Pakistan with another $ 10 million for the flood ravaged population, he mentioned.

He said some 1,600 people lost their lives in the floods and more than 400 of them were children. Four million acres of standing crops, including cotton, rice, sugarcane and date perished, Shehbaz Sharif observed.

The prime minister pointed out that a million houses were destroyed, more than a million livestock drowned and life-savings of the people vanished in the flood waters.

Earlier, the reception started with a one-minute silence to express condolence over the death of people and to convey grief to those who had lost their livelihoods in the devastating floods.

The Federal ministers and US Ambassador in Pakistan Donald Blome attended the reception.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister World Flood United States Cotton Million

Recent Stories

Hurricane wreaks havoc on Florida, Biden warns of ..

Hurricane wreaks havoc on Florida, Biden warns of death toll

31 minutes ago
 Court awards death penalty to man; convicts 7 othe ..

Court awards death penalty to man; convicts 7 others in murder case

32 minutes ago
 Putin Shares With Erdogan Assessment of Sabotage A ..

Putin Shares With Erdogan Assessment of Sabotage Against Nord Stream - Kremlin

32 minutes ago
 US Senate Passes Bill to Avoid Government Shutdown ..

US Senate Passes Bill to Avoid Government Shutdown, Authorize $12.4Bln in New Uk ..

32 minutes ago
 Putin, Erdogan Draw Attention to Need to Implement ..

Putin, Erdogan Draw Attention to Need to Implement 'Food Deal' - Kremlin

32 minutes ago
 Govt to conduct general elections after completion ..

Govt to conduct general elections after completion of relief, rehabilitation wor ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.