PM Calls Upon Nation To Become Part Of Government's Green Pakistan Initiative
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2024 | 01:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday called upon the provincial governments, civil society and all the citizens to become partners of the government's quest for Green Pakistan.
"Today is about investing in our future. I urge the nation to synergize their efforts in safeguarding this invaluable resource and ensure its effective stewardship for our next generation," he said in a message on observance of International Day of Forests 2024.
He said Pakistan joined the global community in commemorating the International Day of Forests 2024. "This year’s theme ‘Forests and Innovations: New solutions for a better world,’ highlights the need to harness technological innovations to address the growing threats to our forests."
The prime minister pointed out innovations could help sustainably restoring, protecting, managing, and using the forests in the most efficient manner by hampering risks of deforestation, habitat degradation, and climate change.
He said Pakistan’s total area under forest cover was less than 5 percent, and around 1.5 percent of these forests were lost every year which had profound impacts on Pakistan’s biodiversity, environment and agriculture.
Being one of the most climate-impacted countries in the world, he said climate change events were becoming more frequent and massively devastating for Pakistan, pointing to the urgent need to conserve our indigenous forests. "This has become critical to our survival as a nation."
"Our government is embarking on the next phase of our ambitious Green Pakistan Initiative which was first launched by PMLN-led government in 2016 to improve forest cover and concerted efforts were made for conservation of biodiversity in Pakistan," he said adding in its next phase, the Green Pakistan Initiative aims to improve the forest cover, preserve wildlife habitats and help carbon sequestration.
"Given the important role that forests play in the environment, let us resolve to protect and conserve them."
PM Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed the government's firm commitment to undertake all necessary steps to preserve and improve forest cover in Pakistan. "We will ensure that our crucial forest ecosystems all over Pakistan are protected as they are the lifeline of livelihood and environmental well-being of our nation," he remarked.
