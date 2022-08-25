UrduPoint.com

PM Cancels London Visits Considering Flood Situation In Country

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 25, 2022 | 12:40 PM

PM cancels London visits considering flood situation in country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday while considering the flood situation in the country, cancelled his visit to London where he planned to go to inquire after his ailing granddaughter.

Earlier, the prime minister intended to fly to London after his two-day official visit to Qatar, but he decided to travel back to Islamabad to review the ongoing rescue and relief operations in flood-hit areas.

On his arrival here, the prime minister would chair a meeting wherein the officers of the National Disaster Management Authority and other departments would brief the prime minister on rescue and relief efforts.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Islamabad Prime Minister Flood Visit Qatar London

Recent Stories

realme Pakistan’s Country Director Syed Mashood ..

Realme Pakistan’s Country Director Syed Mashood Hassan Shares His Opinions on ..

18 minutes ago
 Performance of the Pakistan Army during the flood ..

Performance of the Pakistan Army during the flood disasters is impressive Khawaj ..

26 minutes ago
 CIRCLE Women Association brings the world's bigges ..

CIRCLE Women Association brings the world's biggest female centric tech startup ..

29 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 25th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 25th August 2022

3 hours ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Organized "Azadi ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Organized "Azadi Alami Mushaira" on the occas ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.