PM Cautions Nation About Lethality Of Third Corona Wave, Advises To Adopt SoPs,

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 01:00 PM

PM cautions nation about lethality of third corona wave, advises to adopt SoPs,

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday cautioned the nation about the lethal effects of third wave of coronavirus and advised to strictly adhere to the standard operating procedures (SoPs), especially wearing of masks.

He said,"No one can predict how much this third wave will last." The government had so far placed small restrictions to control it, he said and warned that "God forbids, if it spreads, the government will be forced to take harsh decisions." In that case, he said, the poor segments of society would be affected, and the government wanted to save them economically.

The prime minister responded to different questions during a live broadcast conversation with the general public.

Imran Khan said the poor people all over the world had been worst affected due to the lockdowns. According to an estimate, 150 million people across the globe were forced to live under the poverty line, he added.

He said his government had saved the vulnerable segments of society during the previous corona waves.

Allah Almighty, he said, had saved Pakistan from the most difficult time so far as the deadly virus had devastated the economies of Europe, the United States and Brazil.

The prime minister referred to the dismal situation in India and certain European countries where despite vaccination, the governments were forced to impose lockdowns.

"I urge you (the people) to wear masks whenever you go out," he stressed.

