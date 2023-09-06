Open Menu

PM, CEO Huawei Pakistan Discuss Investment Opportunities

Sumaira FH Published September 06, 2023 | 08:42 PM

A delegation of Huawei Pakistan led by its Chief Executive Officer Ethan Sun called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Wednesday and discussed prospects of investment of their company in Pakistan

During the meeting, Ethan Sun informed the prime minister about the work being done by Huawei for the promotion and development of the ecosystem for information technology in Pakistan.

Huawei had set up about 100 information technology centers in different universities of Pakistan, he said.

The prime minister appreciated Huawei for its steps for the spread of information technology in Pakistan and expressed the hope that Huawei would help the government in training of youth and women, especially of those living in the far flung areas of the country, in the field of information.

He welcomed the desire of Huawei to make further investment in Pakistan in the field of information technology.

He also invited Huawei to set up plants for the production of mobile handsets.

Caretaker Minister for Information Technology Dr Umar Saif was also present in the meeting.

