DOHA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) , Aug 23 (APP):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting with Chief Executive Officer of Qatar Investment Authority Mansoor Mehmood and discussed the prospects of investment in diverse fields in Pakistan including energy, food security and aviation.

Investment in other areas including tourism and petroleum products also came under discussion.

The meeting was attended by Federal ministers Syed Naveed Qamar, Marriyum Aurangzeb and Ayaz Sadiq and State Minister Hina Rabbani Khar.