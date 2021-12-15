PM, Chairman Senate discuss legislative matters

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani met here Wednesday and discussed the matters related to legislation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani met here Wednesday and discussed the matters related to legislation.

The meeting also discussed the parliamentary issue, the PM Office said.

Senator Saifullah Niazi and Senator Abdul Qadir were also present.