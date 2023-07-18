Open Menu

PM, Chairman Senate Discuss Overall Political Situation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 18, 2023 | 03:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and discussed with him the overall political situation in the country.

The meeting also discussed progress of development projects in Balochistan.

The Chairman Senate paid tribute to PM Shehbaz Sharif on the restoration of work at Dalbandin Airport in Balochistan on an emergency basis.

He also lauded the efforts of the prime minister and his economic team for materialization of deal with International Monetary Fund.

Separately, Federal Minister for education and Technical Training Rana Tanvir Hussain called on the prime minister and discussed with him political matters.

He also updated the prime minister about the professional issues related to his ministry.

