PM Chairs Cabinet Meeting
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 12:51 PM
Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired the meeting of the federal cabinet here on Tuesday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired the meeting of the Federal cabinet here on Tuesday.
The meeting discussed various agenda items on development projects and other issues of importance including the situation in Afghanistan, according to the PM Office.