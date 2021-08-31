UrduPoint.com

PM Chairs Cabinet Meeting

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 01:08 PM

PM chairs cabinet meeting

Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired the meeting of the federal cabinet here on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired the meeting of the Federal cabinet here on Tuesday.

The meeting discussed various agenda items on development projects and other issues of importance, the PM Office said.

The situation of post withdrawal of the United States troops from Afghanistan was also came under discussion.

