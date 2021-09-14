PM chairs cabinet meeting

UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired the meeting of the federal cabinet here on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired the meeting of the Federal cabinet here on Tuesday.

The meeting discussed various agenda items on development projects and other issues of importance, according to the PM Office.

The situation in Afghanistan post withdrawal of the US troops also came under discussion.

