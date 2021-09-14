PM Chairs Cabinet Meeting
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 12:52 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired the meeting of the Federal cabinet here on Tuesday.
The meeting discussed various agenda items on development projects and other issues of importance, according to the PM Office.
The situation in Afghanistan post withdrawal of the US troops also came under discussion.