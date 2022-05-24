- Home
PM Chairs Cabinet Meeting
Umer Jamshaid Published May 24, 2022 | 02:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired the meeting of the Federal cabinet here on Tuesday.
The meeting discussed the current political situation in the country and other matters of importance, the PM Office said.
