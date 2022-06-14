- Home
PM Chairs Cabinet Meeting
Muhammad Irfan Published June 14, 2022 | 11:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired the meeting of the Federal cabinet here on Tuesday.
The meeting discussed current political situation in the country and other matters of importance, the PM Office said.
