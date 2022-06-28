- Home
PM Chairs Cabinet Meeting
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 28, 2022 | 12:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired the meeting of the Federal cabinet here on Tuesday.
The meeting discussed current political situation in the country and other matters of importance, the PM Office said.
