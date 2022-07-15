- Home
PM Chairs Cabinet Meeting
Umer Jamshaid Published July 15, 2022 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired the meeting of the Federal cabinet here on Friday.
The meeting discussed current political situation in the country and other matters of importance, the PM Office said.
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
